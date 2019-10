Here's how you can help California's wildfire victims

(CNN) California's wildfires have forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes as firefighters battle historically dire conditions. While families scramble to find shelter, several funds have been set up to help evacuees deal with the anticipated damage they'll face when they return to their homes and businesses.

The United Way of the Wine Country set up the Kincade Fire Emergency Relief and Recovery Fund to help victims both in the short and long-term.

Donations to the Community Foundation Sonoma County's Resilience Fund will help pay for a wide array of assistance, from mental health to housing.

The Red Cross has opened multiple shelters while the Salvation Army is providing meals, emotional and spiritual support to evacuees. You can also donate to their efforts.

To support those funds individually or to give to all of the organizations helping out, you can click on the button above or click here

