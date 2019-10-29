Your guide to Halloween trick-or-treating etiquette

(CNN) The ghosts and firemen, princesses and zombies are off to trick-or-treat and super eager to collect as much candy as possible. How can you ensure they'll get a good haul? And how can you make your house a popular stop? Some proper Halloween etiquette could help.

For trick-or-treaters...

1. Be polite. Remember, the law doesn't require people to give out candy on Halloween. Your neighbors and friends are doing it because it's fun and they want to see everyone have a nice time. A little "thank you" before grabbing a handful of candy goes a long way. Who knows — maybe they'll even treat you to another piece!

2. But don't be greedy. Trick-or-treating works only if everyone plays fair! If someone has left a bowl of candy on their doorstep, be nice and take only one or two pieces so other kids will have some to find. And if you're ever offered candy you don't like, take some anyway. You can always sell it — yes, for money! — to a buyback program for a good cause

3. Show off your costume! Dressing up is half the fun. If you're asked who you're dressed as, go ahead and say! Even if you're the 12th Stormtrooper or Wonder Woman they've seen that night, if they're asking, they want to hear.

