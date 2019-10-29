A Canadian organization is building tiny house communities for homeless veterans

(CNN) Fifteen tiny houses lined up like military barracks are set to open Friday as a living complex for homeless veterans, the first of its kind in Canada, according to CNN news partner CBC.

The village in Calgary will provide homeless veterans -- who served as long ago as the Korean War and as recently as Afghanistan -- with compact houses, individualized counseling and resources for other services as part of a project led by the Homes for Heroes Foundation. The foundation is working in collaboration with Mustard Seed, which provides services to people experiencing poverty and homelessness, and the Canadian company ATCO, CBC said.

The 275-square-foot homes each come fully equipped with a kitchen, bathroom and sleeping area. Fifteen of those compact houses sit on three residential lots, CBC reported. The units in Calgary are the first to be built, but the Homes for Heroes Foundation says that the goal of the operation is to build communities for homeless veterans all over Canada.

The foundation is in the early stages of building a similar village in Edmonton, according to CBC.

Each village costs between $3.5 million and $5 million to build, David Howard, the president and co-founder of the Homes for Heroes Foundation, told the news outlet.

