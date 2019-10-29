Airbnb hosts are offering free housing to thousands of California wildfire evacuees

(CNN) California is in a state of emergency as wildfires rage through communities, leaving thousands displaced from their homes and searching for a safe place to stay.

Airbnb is offering relief to some evacuees through its Open Homes program , an online tool where displaced people and relief workers affected by the Kincade and Tick wildfires may find free accommodation until November 7.

Airbnb is encouraging homeowners in Santa Clarita, Sonoma County, and the surrounding areas to participate by listing their homes for $0 on the site.

Current hosts may choose one of their existing listings or create a new one for the cause. Those who aren't already Airbnb hosts may make a verified Airbnb account and list their home.

