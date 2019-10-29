Holy guacamole! Thousands of avocados spilled on Texas highway

(CNN) Thousands of avocados were squashed in Texas on Tuesday, but they won't end up on toast or be used to make guacamole.

A truck accident led to several thousand avocados spilled across the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in central Texas, leaving behind a mess big enough for people to cry out, "Holy guacamole!"

It was big enough to shut down the interstate for several hours while the avocados were removed. The roadway reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

The accident involving two semitrailers occurred about 12:41 a.m., according to the Cibolo Police Department.

A box trailer full of avocados overturned, causing the cargo box to tear open and several thousand avocados ended up on the interstate near mile marker 599 west of the city of Junction. The second truck remained upright.

