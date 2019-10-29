The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Antwon Rose's family has been dismissed

(CNN) The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Antwon Rose II against former police officer Michael Rosfeld and the borough of East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been dismissed, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Judge Marilyn Horan signed the dismissal documents, which state that Rose family will not be permitted to refile the same lawsuit again in the future.

In March, a jury found former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld not guilty of all charges in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Rose in June 2018. But the family continued with a civil lawsuit that alleged that Rose's civil rights were violated when Rosfeld used "excessive and deadly force" against him.

Rose was shot three times when he ran during a traffic stop. A witness to the shooting captured it on video that was posted on Facebook.

Fred Rabner, an attorney for the Rose family, declined to comment Tuesday. CNN's calls to attorneys representing Rosfeld and East Pittsburgh were not immediately returned.

