Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh cricket star banned over corruption

(CNN) Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from cricket for two years, with one year suspended, after breaching the sport's anti-corruption code.

Al Hasan was guilty of failing to contact the sport's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) watchdog after being approached on three separate occasions to "engage in corrupt conduct," said a statement published on the International Cricket Council's website Tuesday.

He accepted all three charges linked to requests to supply "inside information for betting purposes" and his failure to report "corrupt approaches."

Shakib Al Hasan (right) was the third highest run scorer at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The 32-year-old's failure to report the three separate incidents, two of which took place in January 2018 and the other on April 26, 2018, means that if he serves the terms of his ban, he will be able to return to action on October 29 next year.

Al Hasan, who has made more than 200 one-day appearances for Bangladesh and starred at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, is one of the most exciting players in the sport.

Shakib Al Hasan bowls during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Bangladesh and South Africa.

