Potentially fatal tick-borne infection found for first time in UK

(CNN) A potentially fatal infection spread by ticks has been detected for the first time in the UK, according to health authorities.

Experts described the risk of infection as "very low," but called on members of the public to be aware of ticks, small parasitic arachnids that are related to spiders and mites.

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) virus is an infection that causes no symptoms in most people. However some will suffer flu-like symptoms and a small number will develop a more serious disease affecting the brain and central nervous system, according to Public Health England (PHE).

The infection is endemic in Scandinavia, mainland Europe, and Asia. It has now been detected in Thetford Forest, eastern England, and the border between the southern counties of Hampshire and Dorset.

Those that spend time walking in rural areas where infected ticks are found are at risk of contracting TBE and other tick-borne diseases.

