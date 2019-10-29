The eagerly awaited Season 3 of "The Crown" starts on Netflix November 17. England, now in the Swinging Sixties, confronts an economic downturn and fierce nationalism while the royals are scrutinized as aristocratic freeloaders. More November streaming options follow...Netflix
"The Irishman": Martin Scorsese gets the band back together with stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in this epic saga of organized crime in post-war America -- told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. (Netflix) Netflix
"Love Island: Australia" Season 1: Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes in this reality series. (Hulu) Hulu
"Shazam!": A streetwise 14-year-old foster kid discovers he has the power to become a superhero with just one word. (HBO Now) Warner Bros. Inc.
"Mike Birbiglia: The New One": Comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia brings his award-winning Broadway show to a global audience for his newest and most highly anticipated comedy special. (Netflix) Netflix
"You're The Worst" Season 5 :This series is a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people who haven't been very successful with either. (Hulu) Hooptie Entertainment/FX Productions
"Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection": A Wall Street investment banker who has been set up as the linchpin of his company's mob-backed Ponzi scheme gets more than he bargained for after he and his family are relocated to Aunt Madea's southern home. (Amazon Prime) The Tyler Perry Company
"Super Monsters Save Christmas": It's Christmas Eve in Pitchfork Pines and the Super Monsters are joining forces to deck the halls, find Santa's missing reindeer and save the holiday! (Netflix) Netflix
"Sesame Street Season 50 Premiere": Can you tell us how to get to the neighborhood that for half a century has helped children grow smarter, stronger and kinder by providing preschoolers with the gold-standard in quality educational programming? (HBO Now)Blink Studios
"Booksmart": On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. (Hulu) Annapurna Pictures/Gloria Sanchez Productions
"Dolly Parton's Heartstrings": The Dolly music you love, the stories you've been waiting for. This anthology series showcases the memories and inspiration behind her most beloved songs. (Netflix) Netflix
"Holly Hobbie" Season 2: As Holly's life gets more complicated, so does her music. Holly continues to use her life as inspiration for her songs -- but for the first time, some people don't like what she has to say. When Holly's attempt to deal with the haters backfires, Holly wonders if some topics are off limits. (Hulu) Hulu
"The Knight Before Christmas": After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who's been disillusioned by love. (Netflix) Netflix
"Little": This modern day flip on the classic film "Big" finds a tough executive who bullies her employees transported back to her childhood to learn some lessons she needs as an adult. (HBO Now) Universal Studios Pay Television, Inc.
"Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator": This documentary explores the dramatic rise and fall of Bikram Choudhury, the controversial founder of hot yoga. (Netflix) Netflix
"The Report": In this riveting thriller based on actual events, idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA's Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. (Amazon Prime) Topic Studios
"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" Season 2: After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads to South America to investigate. Jack's actions threaten to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, leading him and his fellow operatives on a mission spanning the globe. (Amazon Prime) Amazon Studios
"Llama Llama" Season 2: New lessons, new adventures and new friends live right down the street as Llama Llama joins his pals for another season of sweet fun and learning. (Netflix) Netflix
"The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Season 2: Twinkling eyes? White beard? Santa has nothing on Paul Hollywood as he and Prue Leith judge festive treats baked by some favorite former competitors. (Netflix) Netflix
"The Devil Next Door": A Cleveland grandfather stands accused of an Earth-shattering crime -- being the infamous Nazi concentration camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible in this searing documentary. (Netflix) Netflix
"The King": Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. (Netflix) Netflix
"Atypical" Season 3: As Sam heads into his first year of college, he grapples with new challenges, from making friends to managing his schedule. (Netflix) Netflix
"Us": A family on vacation is terrorized by their doppelgängers in this horror film from the mind of Jordan Peele. (HBO Now) Lionsgate Films
"Giada's Holiday Handbook" Seasons 1-3: Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis provides creative and fun entertaining ideas for different holidays and special occasions in her series. (Hulu) Linguine Pictures
"Balthazar": This French crime thriller, one of the top ten highest-rated French dramas of 2018, introduces a forensic pathologist with an unusual talent -- the brilliant yet exasperating Raphaël Balthazar (Tomer Sisley) can make the dead speak like no one else. (Acorn TV)Acorn TV
"Big Top Pee-Wee": Pee-wee Herman's life is pretty set as a small-town farmer with a fiancée, but when a traveling circus comes to town, he finds himself falling for the trapeze artist. (Hulu) Paramount Pictures
"Flashdance": What a feeling! A welder who also works as an exotic dancer dreams of attending ballet school in this now classic film. (Amazon Prime) Paramount Pictures
"Chinatown": Jack Nicholson stars in this Roman Polanski-directed neo-noir classic that features a twist. (Hulu) Paramount Pictures/Penthouse Video
"Blindspotting": A convicted felon must reevaluate his friendship with his longtime best friend after it threatens to send him back to prison. (HBO Now) Lionsgate Films
"Fantastic Four": A group of astronauts exposed to cosmic radiation gain superpowers which they use to try and put a stop to the plans of Doctor Victor Von Doom. (Hulu) Twentieth Century Fox/Constantin Film
"The Man in the High Castle" Season 4: In the climactic final season, America will witness rebellion on both coasts as Juliana and Wyatt join forces with an emerging Black insurgency led by Bell Mallory. Takeshi Kido will be forced to reckon with the demons of his past, and John and Helen Smith's lives will be forever changed after Smith steps through the Die Nebenwelt portal and travels the path not taken. (Amazon Prime) Amazon Studios
"Mike Wallace Is Here": The career of the legendary newsman who was a stalwart of "60 Minutes" is examined in this documentary. (Hulu)Delirio Films
"Costume Quest - Christmas Special": Everyone is jolly as ever at the Auburn Hollow Christmas Festival of Cheer. Wren, Reynold, Everett and Lucy are thrilled to finally enjoy a holiday without having to worry about saving the universe, but trouble looms when the monster hunter Silvia Razer arrives looking for paranormal activity. With their friends in danger, the kids must use their magic costumes once again and face this new foe. (Amazon Prime)Amazon Studios
"One Child Nation": For more than 35 years, China enforced a radical experiment in population control, restricting couples to a single child and imposing harsh penalties on those who violated the policy. In the award-winning documentary, Chinese-born filmmakers Nanfu Wang (Hooligan Sparrow) and Jialing Zhang dig fearlessly into the past with startling testimony from victims and perpetrators, including members of Wang's own family, as well as archival footage, vintage propaganda materials and intimate first-hand accounts of the policy's horrific consequences. (Amazon Prime) Chicago Media Project
"The Feed" Season 1: Based on the book of the same name, this series follows the family of Lawrence Hatfield, a man who invented an omnipresent technology called The Feed. Implanted into nearly everyone's brain, The Feed enables people to share information, emotions and memories instantly. But when things start to go wrong and users become murderous, the family is driven apart as they struggle to control the monster they have unleashed.(Amazon Prime) Amazon Studios
"Brittany Runs a Marathon": Hilarious, outgoing and always up for a good time, New Yorker Brittany Forgler is everybody's best friend -- except maybe her own. Told by a doctor she needs to get healthy and too broke to join a gym, she decides to run a block which starts her on the path to running a marathon. (Amazon Prime) Material Pictures/Picture Films
"Mount Pleasant" Series 1 and 2 : This long-running UK dramedy hit depicts the lives of a tightly knit family in Manchester, including their everyday struggles and hurdles. (Acorn TV) Acorn TV
"The Accident" Season 1: In a community that has been left behind, a large construction project offers hope for a better future. But that future disappears when a local politician's rebellious daughter leads a gang of friends onto the site. An explosion causes the building to collapse, killing everyone but her. (Hulu) Channel 4/Hulu
"Slings & Arrows" Series 1: This universally adored, cult-favorite series chronicles the backstage shenanigans of a troubled theater company as they embark on a production of Hamlet at a Shakespeare festival. (Acorn TV)Acorn TV
"L.O.L. Surprise: Winter Disco Movie": A snowstorm has hit the L.O.L. Surprise Unboxed set, and Tahani and Mykal-Michelle are snowed in with no power or WI-FI! So, there's only one thing for the girls to do: Tell a story. We travel into the animated world of L.O.L. Surprise, where Tahani tells Mykal-Michelle about the L.O.L. B.B., Midnight, who wants to perform at the most epic party of the year: The Winter Disco! (Amazon Prime) Amazon Studios