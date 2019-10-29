Save up to 40% at Saks Fifth Avenue with deals on sweaters, shoes and more

Attention, deal lovers: From now until Thursday, you can save up to 40% off sweaters, dresses, shoes and more during Saks Fifth Avenue's Sneak Peek Sale. The discounts up for grabs include designer goods from Alexander Wang, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs and more.

Even better is that many of the markdowns ring in under $100, making the sale a stellar opportunity to shop for holiday gifts for everyone on your list — or, you know, gift yourself.

Here are the top 10 discounts we've spied so far for men and women.

Donna Karan New York Striped V-Neck Dress ($63.20, originally $158; saksfithavenue.com)

The flattering silhouette and timeless design of this dress make it a great day-to-night transition dress.

Kate Spade Sedgewick Earrings ($40.60, originally $58; saksfifthavenue.com)

These tortoiseshell-patterned drop earrings are both striking and versatile. Pair them with an LBD for happy hour or with jeans and a tee to elevate your casual wear.

TDE Open Leather Bucket Bag ($91, originally $130; saksfifthavenue.com)

Bucket bags are still having their sartorial moment, so if you haven't gotten on the handbag bandwagon just yet, this is a good time to start.

Fila Nuria Colorblock Sweatshirt ($31.99, originally $64; saksfifthavenue.com)

When you want to look trendy but still feel completely cozy this fall, turn to a vibrant, colorblock sweatshirt.

Rag & Bone Marlon Tee ($62.49, originally $125; saksfithavenue.com)

A slouchy tee, which transitions seamlessly from season to season, can do no wrong in our books. Plus, right now you can score this Rag & Bone option for half off its original price.

Barbour Highland Check Sport Shirt ($59.40, originally $99; saksfifthavenue.com)

We're willing to bet once you put on this premium Barbour button-up, you'll be on the receiving end of plenty of compliments at the office.

Saks Fifth Avenue Woven Silk Tie ($76.80, originally $128; saksfifthavenue.com)

A silk tie is a staple in any man's wardrobe. If you're looking for designs other than the traditional stripes or polka dots, consider this floral-embellished one to add a pop of color to a monochromatic suit.

Swims Breeze Tennis Knit Sneakers ($90, originally $150; saksfifthavenue.com)

You're a self-proclaimed sneakerhead, so footwear is the main attraction in any sale. Now you can add this bold, statement low-top to your collection for a fraction of the original price.

Saks Fifth Avenue Modern Ladybug Hoodie ($88.80, originally $148; saksfifthavenue.com)

A little ladybug adorns this ultra-plush, Italian-made cotton hoodie, for a subtle yet fashion-forward version of the classic pullover.

Herschel Supply Co. Trail Mammoth Backpack ($66, originally $110; saksfifthavenue.com)

Made from water-resistant, durable nylon material, the Trail Mammoth Backpack works just as well for quick trail walks as it does for your morning commute.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.