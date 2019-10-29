What Underscored readers were buying on Amazon in October

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we'll round up our readers' favorite Amazon products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

From viral dresses to air fryers, here's what Underscored readers couldn't do without in October.

1. R.Vivimos Bohemian Midi Dress ($25.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's viral "nightgown dress" comes in 15 colors and is an absolute steal at under $30. Need styling inspiration? Just search #AmazonNightgown on Instagram.

2. SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC Card ($10.29; amazon.com)

SanDisk's ultra reliable microSD card is labeled "Extreme" for a reason: it's water-, shock-, X-ray- and temperature-proof. All that, plus the ability to store 4K videos and read speeds of up to 100 MB.

3. Esarora Ice Roller ($11.99; amazon.com)

A newcomer to our roundup, Esarora's nifty, celeb-approved device is a simple way to soothe and depuff tired or irritated skin. Reviewers say it's also great for sore muscles and headaches.

4. InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum ($17.96; amazon.com)

Climbing up seven spots from last month's roundup is this budget-friendly "nectar of the gods for your skin." The combo of skincare superstar vitamin C with moisturizing hyaluronic acid promises to brighten, smooth and hydrate.

5. Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($144, originally $159; amazon.com)

This is a excellent deal for Apple's second generation AirPods with a convenient charging case, the perfect accessory to go with your new iPhone 11.

6. TravelGo Portable Charger ($36.95; amazon.com)

This sleek battery pack features 10,000mAh of power plus dual USB-A ports. It's also TSA-approved, so you can toss it in your carry-on and keep your phone charged wherever you go.

7. Pure Biology Premium Total Eye Cream Serum ($32; amazon.com)

Nourish the delicate skin under your eyes with this highly rated cream, packed with ingredients that facialists recommend — including vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, aloe, argan oil and caffeine.

8. Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones ($199.95; originally $249.95 amazon.com)

There's still time to save $50 on what we've deemed the best wireless earbuds around! Powerbeats Pro earphones have excellent battery life, sound great and feature a comfortable ear hook to stay put.

9. Levoit Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp ($19.79; amazon.com)

Whether or not you believe in the healing powers of salt lamps, this popular version from Levoit emits a lovely warm glow and makes for a chic home accent piece or nightlight.

10. Verilux HappyLight Therapy Energy Lamp ($79.95; amazon.com)

Light therapy lamps can help you beat the winter blues by mimicking natural outdoor light even after the sun has set. This bestselling, 10,000 LUX lamp from Verilux has a rating of 4.5 stars from more than 1,000 reviews.

11. Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger ($45.99; amazon.com)

Anker's PowerCore 10000 is another flight-friendly powerbank perfect for tossing into your bag. The compact, lightweight charger has a 4.5-star rating and more than 12,000 reviews.

12. Google Pixel 4 XL 64 GB ($899; amazon.com)

Google's latest Pixel models are great phones, even in an increasingly crowded market. Not sure if it's for you? Check out our breakdown of why the Pixel 4 XL is one of the best smartphones you can buy.

13. Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream ($64; amazon.com)

Drunk Elephant, maker of the cult favorite C-Firma face serum, also makes this popular cream that's safe for use on the delicate skin around your eyes. C-Tango includes five forms of vitamin C to brighten skin and fight signs of aging.

14. Dell LCD Gaming Monitor ($113.99; amazon.com)

Dell's sleek monitor features crystal clear full HD resolution and two-millisecond response time for super smooth gaming, earning it more than 600 five-star reviews.

15. Ring Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($119; amazon.com)

Amazon recently slashed prices on its popular Ring video doorbells, which help you monitor your home no matter where you are.

16. Apple Watch Sport Loop Band ($24.08, originally $49; amazon.com)

It's a great time so swap out your Apple watch band. Many models, including this understated indigo sport loop, are up to 50% off right now.

17. HD Beauty Vitamin K & Green Tea Brightening Eye Cream ($22; amazon.com)

HD Beauty's affordable eye cream aims to leave you looking refreshed via its combination of vitamin K, an antioxidant that stimulates skin renewal and circulation-boosting green tea.

18. Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD ($129.99; amazon.com)

Another excellent, TSA-approved battery pack from Anker. This model is heavier than the others on our list, but makes up for it with a higher charging capacity.

19. Instant Pot 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multicooker ($79, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

There are a couple different Instant Pot models to choose from, but the versatile 6-quart multicooker is a great value and our pick for the perfect introduction to the world of pressure cooking.

20. Travelpro TourGo Spinner Luggage Set ($230.45; amazon.com)

Readers love this luggage set from trusted brand Travelpro, which comes with an expandable soft-side carry-on and medium-sized spinner.

21. Apple iPad Pro ($674, originally $799; amazon.com)

You can score solid savings on Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro. For this price you get 64 GB of storage, a Luiqid Retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life. (Other iPad models are on sale, too; we've rounded them up here.)

22. Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow ($79.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for the best pillow for side sleepers features hypoallergenic memory foam that you can adjust to your ideal loft.

23. Amazon Echo Dot with Clock ($59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's latest voice-controlled smart speaker features a simple but useful upgrade: a LED visual that displays the time, weather information and volume indicators.

24. Ninja Air Fryer ($119.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Air fryers make it easy to cook healthier versions of your favorite fried treats. This model from Ninja, which can be used for frying, reheating, roasting and dehydrating food, has 4.8 stars and more than 2,000 reviews.

Note: The prices above reflects the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.