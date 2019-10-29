Strongest tropical cyclone in 12 years barrels across Arabian Sea

(CNN) A rare tropical cyclone barreling across the Arabian Sea has reached the intensity of a Category 4 hurricane, becoming the strongest storm recorded in the area for 12 years.

Currently a couple of hundred miles off the coast of Oman, Tropical Cyclone Kyarr reached peak strength in the past two days, with winds of around 250kph (155mph).

There are only around 1-2 tropical cyclones per year in the Arabian Sea, but storms this strength are very rare. Kyarr has reached wind speeds equivalent to a super typhoon in the Pacific Ocean.

Previously categorized as a Super Cyclonic Storm, Kyarr has weakened to become an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, according to a statement from the Indian Meteorological Department.

Kyarr has been moving generally from east to west and is now expected to turn towards the south.

Read More