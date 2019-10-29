(CNN)Here's what you may have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- A shouting match erupted in the deposition of an official who heard the Ukraine call as Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to out the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry.
-- An airplane crashed into a suburban home in New Jersey and sparked a house fire, authorities say.
-- In the latest twist in the wonderful life of Bill Murray, we learn the beloved star applied to work at P.F. Chang's.
-- Amazon is eliminating its fee for grocery delivery in the United States as competition heats up in the rapidly expanding food delivery business.
-- Two tourists were injured in a shark attack in northeastern Australia. One lost his foot.
-- Wildfires are burning across California. A new round of dangerous winds could make them worse.
-- She has been stuck in an airport for almost two weeks. The Iranian beauty queen says she will be killed if she is deported.
-- Former Vice President Joe Biden was denied communion at a Catholic church over his support for abortion rights.