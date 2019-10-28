Detectives found year-old remains in a Southern California area burned by the Tick Fire

(CNN) As public works crews cleaned up a rural Southern California area after the Tick Fire, they noticed something strange sticking out from the ashes.

It was a human skull.

The area is remote, affiliate footage showed.

There are no houses nearby, the roads wind around mountains and hills are steep.

So authorities have launched an investigation.

"It's definitely suspicious just on the location alone," Alfred told the affiliate. "I mean, it's not a common place where a person may fall ill and die."

Clues -- like clothes and any kind of identification -- were likely burned in the fire, the news station reported, citing officials.