A jury awarded $20 million to a police officer who said he was told to tone down his 'gayness'

(CNN) A jury has awarded nearly $20 million to a police officer in Missouri who alleged that his department discriminated against him over his sexual orientation and said he was told to "tone down your gayness."

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber was performing a routine security check at a local restaurant in 2014 when the owner offered up some surprising career advice, according to a 2017 lawsuit.

Wildhaber was applying to be promoted to lieutenant, the lawsuit said, and word had gotten around to owner John Saracino, who was also on the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners at the time.

"The command staff has a problem with your sexuality," Saracino allegedly told Wildhaber, according to the lawsuit. "If you ever want to see a white shirt (i.e., get a promotion), you should tone down your gayness."

Saracino has denied the conversation took place.

