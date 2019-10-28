(CNN) A New York Police Department officer who was placed in a medically induced coma this weekend after he was hit in the head with a metal chair is now conscious and in stable condition, according to a police spokesperson.

The officer, who was identified by a law enforcement source as Lesly Lafontant, a 21-year veteran of the force, was wounded while responding to a complaint at a Brooklyn nail salon Friday night.

Another officer was also injured after employees of Goldmine Nails asked police to remove a man who had urinated inside the store and the two officers discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest, Chief of Patrol Rodney K. Harrison said in a news conference.

The man was later identified by police as Dewayne Hawkes, 26. He was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Man killed at scene

