New York (CNN) The girlfriend of a Boston College student who died by suicide in May repeatedly texted him to do so during their relationship, Massachusetts prosecutors said in announcing involuntary manslaughter charges against her.

Inyoung You, 21, tracked Alexander Urtula's location on May 20 and was present when he jumped from a parking garage only hours before graduation, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters.

Authorities said You, also a student at Boston College, was "physically, verbally and psychologically abusive" toward her boyfriend during their 18-month-long relationship.

Investigators looked through a trove of text messages the two exchanged in which You allegedly tells Urtula, 22, to "go kill himself" or to "go die" and that she, his family and the world would be better off without him, prosecutors said.

The district attorney said You is in her native South Korea and her office is "cautiously optimistic" that You will return to the US voluntarily. "If she does not, we will utilize the power we have to get her back," Rollins said.

