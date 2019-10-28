Want free barbecue for life? Help catch the burglars who stole from this restaurant

(CNN) The burglars who broke into an Indiana barbecue restaurant better hope that their friends, loved ones and anyone they might have told about the crime are vegetarians.

The owner of Rusted Silo Southern BBQ & Brew House has put up a mouth-watering reward -- free barbecue for life -- for information leading to an arrest.

They used a crowbar to force open the front door, unscrewed lights in the dining room, so no one would see them and took an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register, he told CNN. The 100-year-old cash register was destroyed in the process.

A delivery driver reported the break-in early the next morning, when he saw that both the front and side doors of the restaurant had been pried open, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office , which is investigating the case.