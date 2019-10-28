UFC fighter asks for help finding teen daughter who vanished in Alabama

(CNN) A mixed martial artist is asking for the public's help finding his teen daughter after Auburn, Alabama, police said her vehicle was discovered abandoned an hour south, in Montgomery.

Before it was found in Montgomery on Friday, her car was last seen about 12:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. ET) Thursday near the intersection of Interstate 85 and South College Street, a main thoroughfare into downtown Auburn.

Blanchard's SUV was found damaged Friday at an apartment complex in Montgomery.

"At this point, there is no evidence of foul play; however, the investigation will continue until her whereabouts are determined," the statement said.

Blanchard is a black woman with a light complexion. She stands 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings.

