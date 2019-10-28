(CNN) Emergency services in England are fighting to rescue a man who has become stuck at the top of a 290-foot industrial chimney.

Fire department officials appealed to the public to provide a 90-meter (295-foot) cherry picker to help rescue the man, who reportedly became trapped on top of Dixon's Chimney in Carlisle, northwest England, at 2.20 a.m. on Monday.

Shouts and wailing could be heard from the chimney before the police arrived, PA Media reported.

Footage on social media appears to show the man bare-chested and dangling by his legs.

It is not clear how or why the man became stuck on top of the chimney, which is part of a former 19th-century cotton mill.

"We are looking at various options to rescue this man safely," Cumbria Constabulary Superintendent Matt Kennerley said in a statement. "So far the multi-agency response has seen us utilise technology including drones.

