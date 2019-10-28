Soccer club donates 3,000 food parcels to the homeless after match washed out

(CNN) The idea of social justice is deeply rooted in the English county of Nottinghamshire. After all, the city of Nottingham and the surrounding Sherwood Forest are believed to be the traditional haunts of legendary outlaw Robin Hood.

The local football team has been following in the footsteps of its folklore hero — who famously stole from the rich to give to the poor — by donating food to homeless people in the community.

On Saturday, Nottingham Forest, who play in English football's second tier, provided almost 3,000 parcels of food to a local homeless charity, after its game against Reading on Saturday was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Around 3,000 food parcels handed out yesterday following the game's postponement 👏@Framework_HA #NFFC pic.twitter.com/x4XKDV5XZj — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 27, 2019

Nearly 3,000 pies, pasties, sausage rolls, and other "terrace" food were given to the charity Framework , who work to help homeless people across Nottingham, according to a club spokesperson.

According to the UK's Office for National Statistics there were an estimated 726 deaths of homeless people in England and Wales in 2018 -- a 22% increase on the previous year.

