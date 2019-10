Why you don't know how much artificial sweetener you're feeding your child

1879: First artificial sweetener, saccharin, is finger lickin' good-for-you

Oddly enough, it was bad laboratory technique -- combined with poor hygiene -- that led to the discovery of several of today's top artificial sweeteners.Russian chemist Constantin Fahlberg was eating dinner when he made an amazing discovery: The roll he'd just bitten into tasted extremely sweet. Realizing the sugary, metallic taste had come from his own hands, he rushed back to the lab to find the source. After tasting everything in sight -- not exactly good lab safety protocol -- he discovered the sweetness came from an accidental chemical reaction between coal tar derivatives (yum!), producing benzoic sulfinide. That's one version of the story. Another account says Fahlberg's American boss, Dr. Ira Remsen, was the diner who forgot to wash up before eating. Regardless, it was Fahlberg who applied for a patent for saccharin as an inexpensive sugar substitute