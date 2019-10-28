How a former history teacher led a far-right surge in eastern Germany

(CNN) Just two weeks shy of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, an election in the east German state of Thuringia has highlighted the deep divisions still gripping the country.

Centrist parties -- including Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU -- were bumped into third place after the left-wing Die Linke and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) surged ahead.

Incumbent Die Linke took top spot with 31% of the vote, a slight increase on the last state election five years ago.

But it was the phenomenal rise of the AfD, which came in second place with 23.4% of the vote, that raised serious concerns, particularly among Jewish leaders, in the wake of a shooting outside a synagogue earlier this month.

The AfD, led locally by controversial party figure Björn Höcke, more than doubled its share of voters since the last state election.