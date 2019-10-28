Paris, France (CNN) An 84-year-old man has been arrested after two elderly men were seriously injured when shots were fired near a mosque in south-western France, officials said.

Pyrenees-Atlantique Police said a man tried to set fire to the door of a mosque in the city of Bayonne, and shot at two men, aged 74 and 78, who startled him.

The injured men are being treated in hospital, according to the police statement.

Police said the suspect set fire to a car before fleeing the scene.

He was later arrested at his home in Les Landes, north of Bayonne.