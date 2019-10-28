Boll & Branch just launched at Nordstrom! Shop the best styles

If you've never slipped into a bed made up with Boll & Branch linens, well then, I'm here to tell you you're missing out. Soft as butter, the sheets, pillows, blankets and duvets that the brand is known for deliver on their promise. They have a five-star-hotel aesthetic, grow softer with age (seriously, we've tested the goods), and the best part is that they're all ethically and sustainably sourced. And organic, too.

Which brings me to the big news: Before now, Boll & Branch was available solely via its beautifully bespoke online store and one brick-and-mortar location in New Jersey. But as of today, the luxury textiles brand with a conscious is available to the masses on Nordstrom.com.

And this isn't a tiny collaboration comprising only a few standout products. Nope, the partnership includes many of Boll & Branch's best known Fair Trade Certified SKUs — from its crisp Classic Hemmed Sheets and Duvet Cover to lots of lavish layering blankets that will make your bed look like it came right out of a catalog (everyone deserves to have an Adirondack Organic Cotton Throw Blanket in their life!).

What led Boll & Branch to, um, branch out in such a big way? "It's important to us to ensure that better choices are available to customers wherever they choose to shop for bedding," Boll & Branch CEO and founder Scott Tannen told CNN Underscored. "So, we were delighted when Nordstrom reached out to us. Not only was this a strong signal of Nordstrom's intent to bring better quality, ethically made products into their home department, but by having Boll & Branch available in their stores, all Americans can have the opportunity to touch our products and feel just how different they are from everything else available in the market."

Tannen added that the partnership goes a long way to bolster Nordstrom's newly launched Sustainable Style initiative. "When (wife) Missy and I started Boll & Branch in 2014, we set out to disrupt the bedding industry. We've made a tremendous impact, mainstreaming organic cotton. Now, in partnership with Nordstrom, we're going to take on the industry right in their backyard — at a department store — and by providing a better quality product at a lower cost, we believe that the disruption is only just beginning."

The bottom line here, folks, is that these sheets or shams or towels or whatever Boll & Branch items you choose to invest in are going to be some of the best you've ever experienced from a quality standpoint. But adding the background layer of industry re-defining practices — from paying farmers and factory workers fair, living wages to boating their goods from India to massively reduce carbon emissions — makes for a truly good night's sleep.

Check out our fave Boll & Branch x Nordstrom picks below:

