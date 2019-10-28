(CNN) The notorious Australian serial killer who inspired the horror film "Wolf Creek" has died after more than 20 years in jail, without confessing to any of the seven murders he was convicted for.

Ivan Milat died early Sunday in Long Bay Hospital at the age of 74. CNN-affiliate 7 News said he had earlier been diagnosed with terminal esophagus and stomach cancer.

Milat was sentenced to life behind bars in 1996 over a series of brutal killings in the Australian state of New South Wales. Known as the "Backpacker Murders," the seven victims were men and women who were either tourists to Australia or were traveling through the area.

The victims were stabbed, shot or beaten to death, with one decapitated. Their decomposed remains were discovered in the remote Belanglo State Forest, 138 kilometers (85 miles) from Sydney, between 1992 and 1996.

According to Australian media, Milat's seven confirmed victims were British backpackers Caroline Clarke, 21, and Joanne Walters, 22, Victoria couple Deborah Everist, 19, and James Gibson, 19, as well as German nationals Simone Schmidl and Gabor Neugebauer, both 21, and Anja Habschied, 20. There has long been speculation that there were many other victims who were never found.

