Rescuers race to save toddler trapped in 88-foot well since Friday

New Delhi, India (CNN) Indian officials are racing against time to rescue a toddler who has been trapped in an 88-foot-deep well since Friday.

Sujith Wilson, who is believed to be between two and three years old, fell down the well around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, local district fire officer Puru Gandhi told CNN.

Gandhi said a small camera has been lowered into the well to monitor the condition of the boy, who is alive and breathing.

Oxygen is being pumped into the pit and rescuers are working to drill a shaft parallel to the well.

The state's Commissioner for Disaster Management and Mitigation, J. Radhakrishnan, told CNN that rescuers were able to dig down to 45 feet but then hit rocks.

