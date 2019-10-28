Girl, 11, charged after elementary school teacher stabbed in Australia

(CNN) An 11-year-old girl has been charged with wounding and knife possession after a teacher was stabbed at an elementary school in Australia Monday.

The 56-year-old female teacher was taken to hospital with a "small non-life-threatening wound to the back of her shoulder," according to a statement from Queensland Police.

Shortly before midday local time, police were called to a school in Heatley, Queensland, following reports that a student had stabbed a teacher.

Officers used a stun gun on the child during the incident, police said.

The wounded teacher was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

"Police located a 11-year-old girl inside the school grounds armed with a knife," said the statement.

