(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- President Trump's former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman defied a congressional subpoena, failing to appear for a closed-door deposition before House impeachment investigators.
-- A years-long hunt for ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi came to a dramatic end as US forces raided his compound and faced gunfire, a booby trap and explosive vests.
-- President Trump got cheers, boos and "lock him up" chants at the World Series in DC as he was displayed on the Nationals Park's video screen.
-- Firefighters grappling with two major infernos across California have another nightmare to worry about: a new wildfire in Los Angeles.
-- Amazon's position as cloud leader and Jeff Bezos' title as world's richest man could both be threatened by Microsoft's JEDI contract with the Pentagon.
-- Democratic Rep. Katie Hill of California announced her resignation days after she admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a campaign staffer before coming into office.
-- A great white shark that weighs over 2,000 pounds and measures 15 feet, 5 inches long has been swimming along the US East Coast.
-- Tiger Woods is now tied for the most PGA Tour titles with legendary golfer Sam Snead, who won 82 PGA titles throughout his more than 50-year career.