(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- President Trump's former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman defied a congressional subpoena , failing to appear for a closed-door deposition before House impeachment investigators.

-- A years-long hunt for ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi came to a dramatic end as US forces raided his compound and faced gunfire, a booby trap and explosive vests.

-- President Trump got cheers, boos and "lock him up" chants at the World Series in DC as he was displayed on the Nationals Park's video screen.

-- Firefighters grappling with two major infernos across California have another nightmare to worry about: a new wildfire in Los Angeles.