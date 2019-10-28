Emergency landing as aircraft wheel comes off during take off at Kenya airport

(CNN) A passenger aircraft lost a wheel during takeoff on Monday morning forcing an emergency landing at Kenya's Eldoret International Airport.

The aircraft, operated by domestic airline Silverstone Air, took off from the Lodwar airstrip in Kenya's northwest and was heading to the capital Nairobi when the incident occurred Monday morning. The captain landed the aircraft at a nearby airport, the airline said.

"This was a precautionary action, and the aircraft landed safely," the airline said in a statement.

Passengers were booked on another plane and flown to the capital.

A spokeswoman for the airline declined to comment on the number of passengers on board, saying that the airline was still investigating the incident.

