(CNN) Two people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting in Greenville, Texas, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said.

The sheriff said authorities are currently looking for the shooter.

Texas A&M University-Commerce confirmed the shooting early Sunday morning but said it did not occur on their campus.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning's shooting in Greenville, Texas," the university said in a statement provided by spokesman Michael Johnson.

The university and the university's police department are working with the sheriff's office to determine whether any of the people shot or injured are students, the statement says.

