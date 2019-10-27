4 hospitalized in small plane crash in upstate New York

(CNN) A small plane crashed Sunday in LeRoy, New York, a city about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, officials said.

The conditions of the victims haven't been released.

Donald Showler, who lives near the airport, told Spectrum News he was watching the Buffalo Bills football game on television when he heard a bang.

"I thought maybe it was my porch and I saw an airplane out here in the airport, (with) the motor about 40 feet in front of it, and people starting to get out of the plane," Showler said.

Showler told his wife to call 911, and fire and rescue crews arrived within five minutes of the call, Showler said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.