Here's how to catch all the action this NFL Sunday

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 5:19 AM ET, Sun October 27, 2019

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass under pressure during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 6, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.
(CNN)NFL Sunday brings 13 new matchups you won't want to miss, including a showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

So grab a beer, a ton of snacks and get in position (couch/remote) to watch all the action.
Here's how to catch your favorite teams:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
    Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

    New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

    Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

    New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

    Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

    Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

    Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

      Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

      Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.