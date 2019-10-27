Here's how to catch all the action this NFL Sunday

(CNN)NFL Sunday brings 13 new matchups you won't want to miss, including a showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.
So grab a beer, a ton of snacks and get in position (couch/remote) to watch all the action.
Here's how to catch your favorite teams:
Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at New Era Field in Buffalo, New York.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.
Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans
Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.