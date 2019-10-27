A 2,000-pound great white shark is swimming off the coast of Florida

(CNN) A great white shark that weighs over 2,000 pounds and measures 15 feet, 5 inches long has been swimming along the US East Coast.

The female shark has been tagged with a tracker, which registered her being off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on October 12.

Since then, the shark has moved further south to the Florida Keys, where she showed up on Saturday.

The shark, named Unama'ki, a term used by indigenous people of Nova Scotia which means "land of the fog."

OCEARCH, a nonprofit that tracks marine life in collaboration with SeaWorld, said it first tagged Unama'ki near Nova Scotia in September.

Read More