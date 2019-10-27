Dallas police officer shoots his son after mistaking him for an intruder

(CNN) A Texas police officer shot his adult son Saturday, thinking he was an intruder.

Dispatchers received a call around 6 p.m. CDT from a man reporting a shooting at his home. The man said he was an off-duty Dallas officer who mistook his son for an intruder and accidentally shot him, according to a release from the DeSoto Police Department. DeSoto is a city south of Dallas.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim bleeding from his right forearm. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

"It was a startling situation, it was an accident," Pete Schulte, DeSoto police spokesman, told CNN affiliate KTVT-TV. "And fortunately, we're very happy that it did not result in serious bodily injury or death."

No charges have been filed and no arrests were made, Schulte said.

