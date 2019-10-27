Man wins $200,000 lottery prize on the way to his last chemo treatment

(CNN) A man on his way to his last chemotherapy treatment won a $200,000 lottery prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Ronnie Foster from Pink Hill, North Carolina, said he first purchased a $1 ticket and won a measly $5. Last minute, he decided to trade in the $5 for two more tickets.

When he scratched the first one, he won nothing. But then he scratched the second ticket.

"I saw all those zeroes and I froze," Foster told the lottery. "I didn't believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, 'Go to lottery headquarters,' I started shaking. I couldn't believe it."

Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker, is battling colon cancer and nearing the end of his treatment. The lottery win made a good day an even better one.

