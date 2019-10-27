A baby woke up from a coma and smiled at his dad. Now his family is raising money to save his life

(CNN) As 14-month-old baby Michael began to wake up from a five-day coma, he recognized his dad and smiled in the precious way that only babies can.

"It's a moment I will cherish with every inch of my heart," Emma Labuschagne, Michael's mother, told CNN. "To be really honest, it's got to be the happiest moment of my life. He is a living miracle, and we have never felt prouder of him."

Michael's parents, Emma and Stuart Labuschagne, said they were horrified when they found their baby had stopped breathing in the early hours of March 16.

Michael suffered a cardiac arrest in their home, and paramedics shocked him with a defibrillator and injected him with adrenaline to stabilize his heartbeat.

When they arrived at the hospital, doctors placed Michael into a medically induced coma to protect his brain from further damage.

