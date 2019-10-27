Odell Beckham Jr. faces the Patriots in spooky Halloween cleats

(CNN) Odell Beckham Jr. has a new strategy to spook the competition.

In Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was rocking a pair of shockingly orange custom cleats topped with a pair of jack-o'-lantern faces.

The cleats are among the many custom shoes OBJ has been sporting this season in a partnership with Nike. The line of footwear includes weekly installments of designs inspired by some of Beckham Jr.'s favorite shoes and athletes.

The neon orange cleat features Halloween-inspired designs.

This week's pumpkin cleats are inspired by the 2009 Air Force 1 Low Savage Beast. One foot bears a wide-smiled jack-o'-lantern while the other has a bit more of a sinister side.

In addition to the Halloween-inspired shoe that OBJ was wearing in the game, this week's collaboration with Nike also involves a tan cleat with a fur-like body and bright white sole.

