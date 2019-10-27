Odell Beckham Jr. faces the Patriots in spooky Halloween cleats

(CNN)Odell Beckham Jr. has a new strategy to spook the competition.
In Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was rocking a pair of shockingly orange custom cleats topped with a pair of jack-o'-lantern faces.
The cleats are among the many custom shoes OBJ has been sporting this season in a partnership with Nike. The line of footwear includes weekly installments of designs inspired by some of Beckham Jr.'s favorite shoes and athletes.
This week's pumpkin cleats are inspired by the 2009 Air Force 1 Low Savage Beast. One foot bears a wide-smiled jack-o'-lantern while the other has a bit more of a sinister side.
In addition to the Halloween-inspired shoe that OBJ was wearing in the game, this week's collaboration with Nike also involves a tan cleat with a fur-like body and bright white sole.
This is Week 8 of the cleat line, which has also produced flashy galaxy and animal print pre-game looks.