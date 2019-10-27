Breaking News

Odell Beckham Jr. faces the Patriots in spooky Halloween cleats

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Melissa Gray, CNN

Updated 7:55 PM ET, Sun October 27, 2019

In Week 8 of his design partnership with Nike, Odell Beckham Jr. is wearing a pair of orange jack-o&#39;-lantern cleats during the game.
(CNN)Odell Beckham Jr. has a new strategy to spook the competition.

In Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was rocking a pair of shockingly orange custom cleats topped with a pair of jack-o'-lantern faces.
The cleats are among the many custom shoes OBJ has been sporting this season in a partnership with Nike. The line of footwear includes weekly installments of designs inspired by some of Beckham Jr.'s favorite shoes and athletes.
The neon orange cleat features Halloween-inspired designs.
This week's pumpkin cleats are inspired by the 2009 Air Force 1 Low Savage Beast. One foot bears a wide-smiled jack-o'-lantern while the other has a bit more of a sinister side.
    In addition to the Halloween-inspired shoe that OBJ was wearing in the game, this week's collaboration with Nike also involves a tan cleat with a fur-like body and bright white sole.
    Before the game, OBJ wore a different pair of cleats with a tan exterior and furry feel.
    This is Week 8 of the cleat line, which has also produced flashy galaxy and animal print pre-game looks.