(CNN) Protesters across Lebanon joined hands on Sunday to form a human chain that connected the country's north and south, a symbolic display of national unity during a period of political turmoil.

Nearly 170,000 people joined the chain, which ran from Akkar to Sidon, said Dr. Sally Hammoud, an event organizer.

"It was a symbol to show the world that we all are united and nothing can break us, and most importantly, we are peaceful," she told CNN.

The chain spanned 105 miles (170 km), cutting through Beirut, Tripoli, Dbayeh and other cities along the Lebanese coast. Many participants draped themselves in the Lebanese flag and sang the national anthem.

Lebanese men, women and children link arms to form a 105-mile human chain.

For more than a week, hundreds of thousands of Lebanese, from all walks of life, have taken to city streets in what has been dubbed the " October Revolution ."

