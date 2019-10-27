Shop hundreds of games in Fanatical's huge video game sale

Fanatical is here again with discounts on a host of game titles. On the list you'll find the biggest recognizable titles and the smallest hidden gems, all at discounts as high as 90%. There are a lot to choose from, and we've selected a few that are more than worth checking out.

Hitman Game of the Year Edition is the first in the Hitman series. In this game, you are Agent 47, an assassin of unknown origins working for a mysterious organization. You'll find yourself in exotic locations throughout the world, searching for your next target. To get there, you'll have to find some clever ways of infiltrating the enemy, disguising yourself and avoiding suspicion. Your hits can be as clean as a single distant shot, or as chaotic as feeding your target expired spaghetti sauce. Pick up Hitman Game of the Year Edition here for $13.59, originally $59.13.

Borderlands 2 is a wacky and intense open-world game in which you are a vault hunter coming to the arctic planet of Pandora in search of ancient, powerful treasure. Your mission is complicated by the evil (and humorous) Handsome Jack, who aims to stop your search and take the vault's contents for himself. You can choose from several classes and an absolute armory of different weapons as you blast or sneak your way through Pandora and its many hostile inhabitants. Hop online or in local co-op with friends to multiply the fun and chaos. Right now you can get Borderlands 2 for $4.99, originally $19.99.

Overcooked! 2 is a cute and chaotic cooking game. You and up to three friends return to the Onion Kingdom to find that it is being overrun by undead bread, or "the unbread." You must defeat these fiends by training your cooking and cooperation skills throughout the kingdom. Toss ingredients around in restaurants, hot air balloons, rafts, castles and more locales, racing to get orders in on time and avoid hazards. Though this is not your typical cooking game, it's absolutely worth trying out. Overcooked! 2 is currently on sale for $14.99, originally $24.99.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI is the latest in the Civilization series. This turn-based strategy game takes its players through the ages and eons of human history. Starting from the dawn of civilization, players vie for resources and territory, competing with each other and AI factions. You have to think ahead about where you'll send your units and how you will allocate your resources, predicting the potential moves of other players. Carefully develop your society and technology, and consider your complex relationships with other players you've encountered. Conquer the world diplomatically or violently, so long as your culture prevails. Sid Meier's Civilization VI is available for $14.99, originally $59.99.

SUPERHOT is a unique virtual reality game that changes the rules of a first-person shooter. In this game, it's you versus an onslaught of enemies, but the twist is that enemies only move when you do. As in Enter the Matrix, you will have to dodge bullets in slow motion and counter the moves of many opponents. Pick up, fire and even throw fallen weapons to defeat enemy after enemy in epic sequences of action. But be careful, this game is an unforgiving challenge with no healthbar or spare ammunition. This game's incredible play and graphics will make you feel like a real action hero, if you're willing to rise to the challenge. Check out SUPERHOT here for $12.49, originally $24.99.

With too many deals to bring up in one article, Fanatical is your one-stop shop for gaming discounts. Try out the titles discussed above, or dive into its list for something to play this season.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.