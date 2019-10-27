Family of missing British backpacker join search in Cambodia

(CNN) The family of a missing 21-year-old British woman who disappeared after a beach party on a Cambodian island are traveling there to assist in the search for her.

Amelia Bambridge was last seen at a party on Police Beach on Koh Rong island in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) charity.

Her mother was contacted by the manager of the Nest Beach Club hostel after she failed to check out, and her handbag containing her wallet, phone and bank cards, was found on a nearby beach, Britain's PA news agency reported.

Bambridge, who is from Worthing, West Sussex, had left her passport at the hostel, according to PA.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) confirmed to CNN that they are providing consular assistance to Bambridge's family.

Read More