A New Jersey religious college will set aside nearly $28 million for slavery reparations

(CNN) The Princeton Theological Seminary is pledging to spend nearly $28 million on reparations over its ties to slavery, an effort believed to be one of the largest of its kind.

Under the plan, which was announced last week and will be implemented over the course of the next five years, the private school of theology in New Jersey will offer 30 new scholarships and five doctoral fellowships for descendants of people who were enslaved or for others from underrepresented groups.

The seminary will make changes to its curriculum, hire more scholars to study the legacy of slavery and rename campus spaces in honor of prominent African-Americans, among other initiatives.

The program will cost more than $1 million a year, the seminary said, and $27.6 million will be set aside in the endowment to sustain it.

"These responses are intended as acts of repentance that will lead to lasting impact within our community," said John White, dean of students and vice president of student relations for the seminary, in a news release. "This is the beginning of the process of repair that will be ongoing."

