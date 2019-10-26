Every year she turns giant pumpkins into celebs. This year, she chose Rudy Giuliani and the Joker

When famous people are 'pumpkin-ized'
Each year, Jeanette Paras selects a person in the news or pop culture and paints a giant pumpkin caricature. "Well this year Rudy Giuliani has been in the news a lot lately and he certainly is monopolizing the news," the pumpkin creator said.
Paras sometimes creates pumpkin paintings for events, like this 746-pound rendition of The Hulk at former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland's residence to promote green energy in 2010.
Jon Stewart, Oprah and Betty White weigh in at 170, 198 and 150 pounds, respectively, on Paras' front porch in 2010.
Carol from "Where the Wild Things Are," weighs in at 1197 pounds in 2009, next to Paras.