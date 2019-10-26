Breaking News

Every year she turns giant pumpkins into celebs. This year, she chose Rudy Giuliani and the Joker

Updated 12:03 AM ET, Sat October 26, 2019

Each year, Jeanette Paras selects a person in the news or pop culture and paints a giant pumpkin caricature. &quot;Well this year Rudy Giuliani has been in the news a lot lately and he certainly is monopolizing the news,&quot; the pumpkin creator said.
