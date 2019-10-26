Kurt Cobain's green cardigan was sold for a record-breaking $334,000

(CNN) Kurt Cobain's vintage, olive-green cardigan is not only legendary, it's now record-breaking.

Not only did the final sale amount exceed expectations — set between $200,000 and $300,000 — it's the most expensive sweater ever sold at an auction, according to Julien's Auctions, which held the event.

The sweater has sentimental value for a lot of fans. The "Unplugged" concert is considered one of the band's best performances, and it made the thrift-store cardigan iconic.

The cardigan has never been washed since the concert and has all the original stains, too, so the new owner is sure to smell a lot like teen spirit.

