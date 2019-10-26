Cowboys owner donates $1 million to rebuild high school football field destroyed by tornado

(CNN) Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Saturday a $1 million donation to the Dallas Independent School District to help rebuild the Thomas Jefferson High School football field after a tornado tore through the city last week.

The announcement was made during a ceremony before Thomas Jefferson's homecoming football game against Spruce High School.

"Without a doubt, the foundation of sports at the professional level where the Dallas Cowboys play, the foundation is right here on this field," said Jones. "It's here with our amateur sports and it's here with our youth."

The donation will be made by the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the NFL Foundation.

NFL Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Charles Haley, as well as mascot Rowdy, made an appearance at the ceremony.

